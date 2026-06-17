Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 17

Lambert is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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