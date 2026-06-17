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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 17

Peter Lambert will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lambert is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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