Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 5

Lambert is 6-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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