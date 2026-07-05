Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 5
Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Lambert has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lambert is 6-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.