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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Face Rangers On July 11

Peter Lambert will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lambert has -120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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