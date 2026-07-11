Peter Lambert And Astros Face Rangers On July 11

Lambert is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.