Peter Lambert And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 8

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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