Peter Lambert And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 8
Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lambert has +144 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.