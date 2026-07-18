Peter Lambert And Astros Face Orioles On July 18

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.