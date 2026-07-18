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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Face Orioles On July 18

Peter Lambert will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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