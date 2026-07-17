Peter Lambert And Astros Face Orioles On July 17

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.