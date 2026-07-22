Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 22

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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