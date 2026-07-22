FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 22

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News