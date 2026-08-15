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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 15

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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