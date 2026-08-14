Peter Lambert And Astros Play Mariners On Aug. 14

Lambert is 8-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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