FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Play Mariners On Aug. 14

Peter Lambert will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News