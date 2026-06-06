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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Play Athletics On June 6

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Athletics at Daikin Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lambert is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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