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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Face Athletics On June 5

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Athletics at Daikin Park, on Friday, June 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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