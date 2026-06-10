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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Angels On June 10

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Lambert has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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