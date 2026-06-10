Peter Lambert And Astros Square Off Against Angels On June 10

Lambert is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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