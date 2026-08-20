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Peter Lambert
Houston Astros

Peter Lambert

Houston Astros • #38 RP

Peter Lambert And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 20

Peter Lambert will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lambert has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lambert is 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peter Lambert

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