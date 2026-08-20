Peter Lambert And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 20

Lambert is 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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