Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 19

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .282 BA, .381 OBP and .555 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 90 runs. In 566 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (10th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 31 steals on 38 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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