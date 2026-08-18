Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face White Sox On Aug. 18

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .281 BA, .379 OBP and .550 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 89 runs. In 561 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (12th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 31 steals on 38 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 4-for-5) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson (3-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.