Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Twins On July 19

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .380 OBP and .519 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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