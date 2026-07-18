Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Twins On July 18

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .288 BA, .385 OBP and .526 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

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