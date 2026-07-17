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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Twins On July 17

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .291 BA, .386 OBP and .531 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 24 steals on 30 attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Reds) he went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Bailey Ober (6-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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