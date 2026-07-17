Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Twins On July 17

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .291 BA, .386 OBP and .531 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 24 steals on 30 attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Reds) he went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Bailey Ober (6-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

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