Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Tigers On July 22

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .285 BA, .384 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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