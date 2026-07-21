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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Tigers On July 21

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will face the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .281 BA, .377 OBP and .513 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (5-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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