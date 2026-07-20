Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Tigers On July 20

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .379 OBP and .519 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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