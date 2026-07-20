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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Tigers On July 20

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .379 OBP and .519 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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