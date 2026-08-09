Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Royals On Aug. 9

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .287 BA, .388 OBP and .545 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (19th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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