Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Royals On Aug. 8

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .289 BA, .388 OBP and .549 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (17th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (4-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.

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