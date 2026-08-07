Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 7

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .289 BA, .386 OBP and .550 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 80 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 29 steals on 36 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Daniel Lynch will start for the Royals, his first this season.

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