Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 17

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .276 BA, .348 OBP and .498 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 44 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Sean Sullivan (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.