Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Rockies On June 16

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .277 BA, .351 OBP and .493 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 43 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he hit for the cycle (4 for 4 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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