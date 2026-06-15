Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Rockies On June 15

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .267 BA, .343 OBP and .463 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 42 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Giants.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (2-8) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.