Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Rockies On June 11

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .254 BA, .337 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 38 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (2-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.