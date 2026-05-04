Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Reds On May 4

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .236 BA, .302 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

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