Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Reds On May 4
Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .236 BA, .302 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.