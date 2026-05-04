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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Reds On May 4

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .236 BA, .302 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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