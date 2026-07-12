Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On July 12

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .532 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 23 steals on 29 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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