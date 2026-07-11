Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Reds On July 11

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .293 BA, .383 OBP and .537 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 23 steals on 29 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (3-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

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