Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Reds On July 10

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .296 BA, .387 OBP and .543 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 23 steals on 29 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.