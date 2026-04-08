Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Rays On April 8

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .256 BA, .289 OBP and .349 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored eight runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.