Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Rays On April 7

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .237 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .487 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (0-0) out for his third start of the season.

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