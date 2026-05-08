Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 8

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .248 BA, .316 OBP and .390 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 24 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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