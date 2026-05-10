Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Rangers On May 10

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .250 BA, .319 OBP and .392 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 24 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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