Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On July 26

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .291 BA, .390 OBP and .544 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 32 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

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