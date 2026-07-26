FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On July 26

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .291 BA, .390 OBP and .544 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 32 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News