Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On July 25

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .285 BA, .385 OBP and .527 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 25 steals on 31 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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