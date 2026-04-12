Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 12

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .218 BA, .259 OBP and .291 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.

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