Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Phillies On April 14

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .203 BA, .239 OBP and .266 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.