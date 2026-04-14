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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Phillies On April 14

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .203 BA, .239 OBP and .266 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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