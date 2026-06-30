Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Padres On June 30
Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .372 OBP and .509 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 20 steals on 25 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Padres.
JP Sears (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.