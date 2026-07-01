Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Padres On July 1

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .515 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 20 steals on 25 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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