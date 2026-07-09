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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Orioles On July 9

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .296 BA, .386 OBP and .542 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 23 steals on 29 attempts. He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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