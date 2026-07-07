Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Orioles On July 7

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .292 BA, .383 OBP and .527 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 23 steals on 29 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz (4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.

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