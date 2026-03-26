Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On March 26
Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will face the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong had a .247 BA, .287 OBP and .481 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .768 and he scored 91 runs. In 647 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong recorded 35 steals on 43 attempts.
Cade Cavalli will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.