Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Nationals On Aug. 13

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .384 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (16th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-6) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (9-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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