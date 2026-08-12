Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 12

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .285 BA, .386 OBP and .546 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 85 runs. In 532 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (17th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

Jackson Kent gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.

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