Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Nationals On Aug. 11

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .286 BA, .388 OBP and .544 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 84 runs. In 527 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (18th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Jake Irvin (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.37 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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