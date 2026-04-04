Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Guardians On April 4

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .308 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored five runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.

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