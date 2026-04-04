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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Guardians On April 4

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .308 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored five runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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