Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Giants On June 6

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .248 BA, .335 OBP and .415 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 35 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.